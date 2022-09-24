Tim M. Wan Sells 4,754 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Asana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
