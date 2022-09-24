Tim M. Wan Sells 4,754 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Asana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.