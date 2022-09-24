Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

