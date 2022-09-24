Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $235.20 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

