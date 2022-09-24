Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

