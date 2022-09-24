Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

