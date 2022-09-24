Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 15,446 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 184,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

