Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 356 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

