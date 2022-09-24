Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $250.18 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

