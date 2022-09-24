Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 280 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 186,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

