Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 550 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44.

