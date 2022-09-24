Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $450,000 Investment in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMOM stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

