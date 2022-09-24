Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cable One were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cable One by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 811.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cable One by 22.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $937.17 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $934.28 and a one year high of $1,924.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,050 shares of company stock worth $1,197,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

