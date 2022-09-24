iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

