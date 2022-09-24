Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 600 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.