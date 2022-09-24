Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,615,000 after buying an additional 272,917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

