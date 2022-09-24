Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

