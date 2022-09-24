Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $23.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

