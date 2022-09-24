Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,693 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.09 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

