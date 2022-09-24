Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $185,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $47.01 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

