Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 206 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.