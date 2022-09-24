Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $15.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 3,139 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

