Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $24.34

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $23.72. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 2,320 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Maxeon Solar Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

