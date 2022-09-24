Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $278.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.18 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.