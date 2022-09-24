Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 168.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.