Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

