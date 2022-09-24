Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

