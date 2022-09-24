Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.25. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 9,032 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

