Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

