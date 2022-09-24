Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

