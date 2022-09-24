Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

