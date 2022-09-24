Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.39. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 1,673 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

