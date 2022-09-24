Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.37

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.37 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 20086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

