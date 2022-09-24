BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $26.48

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $25.82. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 309 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of -108.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.