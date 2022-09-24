Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 36,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 981,340 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 127.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

