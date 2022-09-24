Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 3%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 1,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 302,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,298,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after buying an additional 731,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after buying an additional 209,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 451.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 119,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 374.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
