GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 105,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 455,263 shares.The stock last traded at $31.99 and had previously closed at $31.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 0.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

