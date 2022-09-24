iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,275,033 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

