Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,322 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 706,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 116,718 shares in the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.