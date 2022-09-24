Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,796 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $7.03.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Magnite’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Magnite by 46.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

