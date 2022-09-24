Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.63. 26,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,839,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

