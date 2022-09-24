Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,355 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

