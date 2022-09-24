Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,358 shares.The stock last traded at $8.41 and had previously closed at $8.58.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 7.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
