Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,358 shares.The stock last traded at $8.41 and had previously closed at $8.58.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.