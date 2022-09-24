Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 332,630 shares.The stock last traded at $105.67 and had previously closed at $108.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

