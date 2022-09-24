Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,324,806 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 8.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market cap of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,158,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,003,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 83,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

