Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,531,097 shares.The stock last traded at $18.46 and had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

