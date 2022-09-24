MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,943 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

MFA Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.07%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 404,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

