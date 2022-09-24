Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Up 3.2%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.43. 44,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,004,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

