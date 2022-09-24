SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 181,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,142,774 shares.The stock last traded at $132.21 and had previously closed at $131.26.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.