NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 350,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,571,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.