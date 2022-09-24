ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.16. 90,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,450,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

